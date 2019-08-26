Ben Roethlisberger wished he could have dialed it back when it comes to criticizing former teammate Antonio Brown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback told NBC's Michelle Tafoya during Sunday Night Football that he regrets calling out the now Oakland Raiders wide receiver late in the 2018 season.

"I wish I wouldn't have done it," Roethlisberger said of the comments he made after a Week 12 loss against the Denver Broncos in which a 3rd-and-goal pass intended for Brown was picked off by Denver tackle Shelby Harris late in the fourth quarter.

"This was a … play where I’m reading the safety to the weakside where AB is, and if the safety comes down and takes away the run, I pull the ball back and throw the ball to Antonio, who is supposed to be running a real flat, down-the-line kind of route," Roethlisberger said at the time. "[The cornerback] did undercut AB … that’s where I talked to AB, like ‘AB you have to come flat. You can’t drift in the end zone or those undercuts happen.'"

Now, the 37-year-old Roethlisberger believes his remarks were out of line and ended the relationship the pair had.

"Because we saw what happened, and obviously, it ruined a friendship," Roethlisberger said to Tafoya of his regrets. "I just got caught up in the heat of the battle."

Still, Roethlisberger wishes Brown well and says he wishes that Brown "has a good, healthy season."