Steelers to go with QB Hodges against Browns

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday that backup quarterback Devlin Hodges will get the start behind centre over Mason Rudolph for the Pittsburgh Steelers' important Week 13 clash against the Cleveland Browns.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin makes it official, announcing that QB Devlin Hodges will start this week against the #Browns. Mason Rudolph to the bench. 🦆 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2019

The 24-year-old Rudolph has thrown for 1,636 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions over nine games in his rookie season as a replacement for injured Pro Bowler Ben Roethlisberger.

Rudolph was involved in an altercation earlier this month against the Browns when he had his helmet ripped off his head by Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett, who proceeded to strike Rudolph over his head with it.

Meanwhile, Hodges, 23, has appeared in just three games this season, also his rookie campaign, and has thrown for 318 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Pittsburgh holds a 6-5 record, good enough for second in the AFC North and second in the AFC Wild Card.