Steelers not who we thought they were?

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster told reporters he will stop dancing on team logos.

"For the bettermet of myself and my teammates, I'm going to stop dancing on the logos," Smitch-Schuster said.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday he would talk to Smith-Schuster about his pre-game dances after the Cincinnati Bengals, who sent the Steelers to their third straight loss Monday, said they used Smith-Schuster's actions as motivation.

Smith-Schuster posted his usual dance routine on the Bengals' midfield logo to TikTok with the caption, "They told to stop dancing and not be yourself so..."

Before the game Bengals safety Vonn Bell called Smith-Schuster's dances disrespectful and said the Bengals defence had to "hit him and let him know where he stands."

Smith-Schuster was the recipient of a highlight reel hit that caused a fumble in the game.