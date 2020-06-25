Hockey Canada has announced its roster of 113 players for its virtual national under-17 development camp set for July 19-25, as well as the coaching staffs that will lead Canada’s national men’s under-17 teams at the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Twelve goaltenders, 37 defencemen and 64 forwards will be split into six teams for the week-long virtual camp, participating in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education.

Tri-City head coach Kelly Buchberger will head Team Canada White, with Sherbrooke's Stéphane Julien coaching Team Canada Black and Chris Lazary of Saginaw serving as head coach of Team Canada Red.

“The national under-17 development camp is the first stage in introducing these athletes to the Program of Excellence, and it is a great opportunity for them to develop as players and learn what it takes to wear the Maple Leaf,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams with Hockey Canada in a statement. 

“Our three under-17 teams are very fortunate to have these nine experienced coaches, and we know our coaching and support staffs will embrace the opportunity to guide the development of the top young players in Canada.”

Buchberger has spent two seasons as head coach of the Tri-City Americans. He previously served as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders (2017-18) and held various positions with the Edmonton Oilers from 2008-17, including six seasons as an assistant coach (2008-14). He twice won the Stanley Cup with the Oilers as a player, in 1987 and 1990, and represented Canada three times at the IIHF World Championship, winning gold in 1994 and silver in 1996. 

Julien won the Trophée Ron-Lapointe as QMJHL coach of the year this season, his fourth with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He took over the head coach position during the 2015-16 season after serving more than three seasons as an assistant coach with the Phoenix (2012-15). Julien served as an assistant coach with Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship and, as a player, won the Spengler Cup in 2000 and Deutschland Cup in 2008 with Team Canada.

Lazary was promoted to head coach of the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in November 2018 after more than two seasons (2016-18) as an associate coach with Saginaw and two seasons (2014-16) as an assistant coach with the Sarnia Sting (OHL). Prior to his Canadian Hockey League (CHL) coaching career, he spent two seasons (2010-12) as an assistant coach with the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) and one season (2012-13) as an assistant with York University.

 

National Under-17 Development Roster

 
Name Pos S/C  HT WT 2019-20 Team  CHL Draft 
Ethan Buenaventura  L/G  6’1”  171 Rink Hockey Academy (CSSHL)  CGY 2019 (4/77) 
Rémi Delafontaine  L/G  5’11”  165 Magog (LHMAAAQ)  CHI 2020 (2/33) 
Domenic DiVincentiis  L/G  6’0”  156 Vaughan (GTHL)  NB 2020 (6/116) 
Reid Dyck  L/G  6’4”  185 Pembina Valley (MAAAU18HL)  SC 2019 (3/45) 
Dylan Ernst  L/G  6’1”  149 Moose Jaw (SMAAAHL)  KAM 2019 (2/28) 
Vincent Filion  L/G  5’11”  166 Trois-Rivières (LHMAAAQ)  VDO 2020 (1/6) 
Charles-Édward Gravel  R/D  5’11”  184 Mississauga Senators (GTHL)  BLA 2020 (2/26) 
Matthew Kieper  L/G  5’11”  146 Winnipeg Bruins (MAAAU18HL)  REG 2019 (3/63) 
Nolan Lalonde  L/G  6’0”  168 Greater Kingston (OMHA)  ER 2020 (3/49) 
Riley Mercer  L/G  6’1”  185 Tri-Pen (NLMMHL)  DRU 2020 (2/31) 
Jackson Parsons  L/G  6’0”  185 Cornwall (HEOMAAA)  KIT 2020 (3/53) 
Nicolas Ruccia  L/G  5’11”  148 Laval-Montréal (LHMAAAQ)  CAP 2020 (1/17) 
Aaron Brown  L/G  6’1”  164 Quinte (OMHA-ETA)  FLI 2020 (3/52) 
Michael Buchinger  L/G  5’10”  152 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)  GUE 2020 (2/24) 
Jorian Donovan  L/G  6’0”  158 Kanata (HEOMAAA)  HAM 2020 (1/6) 
Keaton Dowhaniuk  L/G  6’0”  155 OHA Edmonton (CSSHL)  PG 2019 (1/3) 
Jackson Edward  L/G  6’2”  187 York-Simcoe (OMHA-ETA)  LDN 2020 (2/22) 
George Fegaras  R/D  6’1”  186 Richmond Hill (OMHA-ETA)  KIT 2020 (4/67) 
Jake Furlong  L/G  5’8”  130 Mount St. Charles (USHS)  HFX 2020 (2/22) 
Isaiah George  L/G  6’0”  175 Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)  LDN 2020 (4/68) 
Dyllan Gill  R/D  6’1”  158 Moncton (NPEIMMHL)  ROU 2020 (1/20) 
Ryan Hopkins  R/D  5’9”  130 Stanstead College (CAHS)  MON 2020 (2/23) 
Matthew Jovanovic  L/G  6’1”  182 Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)  SAG 2020 (2/31) 
Tyson Jugnauth  L/G  5’11”  154 Okanagan (BCMML)  SC 2019 (1/21) 
Kevin Korchinski  L/G  5’10”  146 Saskatoon (SMAAAHL)  SEA 2019 (1/10) 
Maveric Lamoureux  R/D  6’4”  171 Jonquière (LHMAAAQ)  DRU 2020 (1/12) 
Jacob Leblanc  R/D  5’11”  158 Southern Tier (OMHA-SCTA)  KIT 2020 (3/42) 
Alec Leonard  R/D  5’11”  175 Mississauga Reps (GTHL)  NIA 2020 (2/27) 
Mats Lindgren  L/G  5’8”  145 Burnaby Winter Club (CSSHL)  KAM 2019 (1/7) 
Tristan Luneau  R/D  6’1”  182 Trois-Rivières (LHMAAAQ)  GAT 2020 (1/1) 
Matteo Mann  R/D  6’3”  196 Moncton (NBPEIMMHL)  CHI 2020 (3/40) 
Michael Mastrodomenico  R/D  6’0”  183 Laval-Montréal (LHMAAAQ)  SHA 2020 (1/9) 
Denton Mateychuk  L/G  5’9”  170 Eastman (MAAAU18HL)  MJ 2019 (1/11) 
Tnias Mathurin  L/G  6’2”  190 Ajax-Pickering (OMHA-ETA)  NB 2020 (3/41) 
Hunter Mayo  R/D  5’11”  173 Saskatoon Blazers (SMAAAHL)  RD 2019 (2/23) 
Donovan McCoy  R/D  6’0”  177 Quinte (OMHA-ETA)  PBO 2020 (1/15) 
Matthew Morden  L/G  6’3”  166 Toronto Titans (GTHL)  SAR 2020 (2/34) 
Ty Nelson  R/D  5’7”  174 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)  NB 2020 (1/1) 
Josh Niedermayer  L/G  5’11”  202 Okanagan (CSSHL)  VAN 2019 (2/30) 
Kalem Parker  R/D  5’8”  140 Saskatoon Blazers (SMAAAHL)  VIC 2019 (2/32) 
Shawn Ramsey  L/G  5’10”  159 Toronto Young Nationals (GTHL)  PBO 2020 (4/61) 
Pier-Olivier Roy  L/G  5’9”  151 Lévis (LHMAAAQ)  VDO 2020 (1/7) 
Brayden Schmitt  R/D  5’9”  143 Pictou County (NSMMHL)  BLA 2020 (2/34) 
Grayden Siepmann  R/D  5’10”  175 Yale Hockey Academy (CSSHL)  CGY 2019 (1/13) 
Spencer Sova  L/G  5’11”  163 Detroit Honeybaked (USU15)  ER 2020 (1/8) 
Jason Spizawka  L/G  5’11”  165 South Island (BCMML)  VIC 2019 (1/19) 
Madden Steen  R/D  6’1”  180 Guelph (OMHA-SCTA)  OS 2020 (3/50) 
Noah Warren  R/D  6’4”  203 Charles-Lemoyne (LHMAAAQ)  GAT 2020 (1/8) 
Jace Weir  R/D  6’1”  165 Okanagan (BCMML)  RD 2019 (2/38) 
Sam Alfano  F/A  R/D  6’3”  180 Southern Tier (OMHA-SCTA)  PBO 2020 (2/23) 
Donovan Arsenault  F/A  R/D  6’1”  188 Kensington (NBPEIMMHL)  ROU 2020 (2/29) 
Owen Beck  F/A  R/D  5’11”  180 Quinte (OMHA-ETA)  MIS 2020 (2/29) 
Connor Bedard  F/A  R/D  5’8”  165 West Van Academy (CSSHL)  REG 2020 (1/1) 
Gavin Bryant  F/A  L/G  6’0”  165 Brantford (MHAO)  OS 2020 (2/37) 
Ben Bujold  F/A  L/G  5’11”  164 Kanata (HEOMAAA)  LDN 2020 (1/19) 
Leighton Carruthers  F/A  L/G  5’11”  199 Halifax (NSMMHL)  SNB 2020 (1/3) 
Aidan Castle  F/A  L/G  5’11”  168 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)  OSH 2020 (1/13) 
Carson Christy  F/A  R/D  5’10”  146 Oshawa (OMHA-ETA)  MIS 2020 (2/38) 
Justin Côté  F/A  L/G  5’5”  139 Châteauguay (LHMAAAQ)  DRU 2020 (2/21) 
Brody Crane  F/A  L/G  5’8”  156 Buffalo (US16U)  LDN 2020 (4/62) 
Niall Crocker  F/A  R/D  6’2”  162 Delta Hockey Academy (CSSHL)  PA 2019 (1/22) 
Nate Danielson  F/A  R/D  6’0”  165 Northern Alberta (CSSHL)  BDN 2019 (1/5) 
Josh Davies  F/A  L/G  5’8”  179 Pacific Coast Academy (CSSHL)  SC 2019 (3/54) 
Kocha Delic  F/A  L/G  5’10”  169 Toronto Titans (GTHL)  SUD 2020 (2/28) 
Justin DeZoete  F/A  L/G  5’11”  159 Hamilton (MHAO)  PBO 2020 (2/35) 
Jordan Dumais  F/A  R/D  5’8”  144 Selects Hockey Academy (USHS)  HFX 2020 (1/18) 
Adam Fantilli  F/A  L/G  6’2”  180 Kimball Union Academy (USHS)  SAG 2020 (1/18) 
Jonathan Fauchon  F/A  L/G  5’9”  146 Lévis (LHMAAAQ)  BLA 2020 (1/10) 
Pano Fimis  F/A  R/D  5’9”  155 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)  NIA 2020 (1/2) 
 

 

 

 