47m ago
Players, coaches named for Canada's U-17 virtual camp
Hockey Canada has announced its roster of 113 players for its virtual national under-17 development camp set for July 19-25, as well as the coaching staffs that will lead Canada’s national men’s under-17 teams at the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.
TSN.ca Staff
7-Eleven That's Hockey Online: June 24th
Hockey Canada has announced its roster of 113 players for its virtual national under-17 development camp set for July 19-25, as well as the coaching staffs that will lead Canada’s national men’s under-17 teams at the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.
Twelve goaltenders, 37 defencemen and 64 forwards will be split into six teams for the week-long virtual camp, participating in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education.
Tri-City head coach Kelly Buchberger will head Team Canada White, with Sherbrooke's Stéphane Julien coaching Team Canada Black and Chris Lazary of Saginaw serving as head coach of Team Canada Red.
“The national under-17 development camp is the first stage in introducing these athletes to the Program of Excellence, and it is a great opportunity for them to develop as players and learn what it takes to wear the Maple Leaf,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams with Hockey Canada in a statement.
“Our three under-17 teams are very fortunate to have these nine experienced coaches, and we know our coaching and support staffs will embrace the opportunity to guide the development of the top young players in Canada.”
Buchberger has spent two seasons as head coach of the Tri-City Americans. He previously served as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders (2017-18) and held various positions with the Edmonton Oilers from 2008-17, including six seasons as an assistant coach (2008-14). He twice won the Stanley Cup with the Oilers as a player, in 1987 and 1990, and represented Canada three times at the IIHF World Championship, winning gold in 1994 and silver in 1996.
Julien won the Trophée Ron-Lapointe as QMJHL coach of the year this season, his fourth with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He took over the head coach position during the 2015-16 season after serving more than three seasons as an assistant coach with the Phoenix (2012-15). Julien served as an assistant coach with Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship and, as a player, won the Spengler Cup in 2000 and Deutschland Cup in 2008 with Team Canada.
Lazary was promoted to head coach of the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in November 2018 after more than two seasons (2016-18) as an associate coach with Saginaw and two seasons (2014-16) as an assistant coach with the Sarnia Sting (OHL). Prior to his Canadian Hockey League (CHL) coaching career, he spent two seasons (2010-12) as an assistant coach with the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) and one season (2012-13) as an assistant with York University.
National Under-17 Development Roster
|Name
|Pos
|S/C
|HT
|WT
|2019-20 Team
|CHL Draft
|Ethan Buenaventura
|G
|L/G
|6’1”
|171
|Rink Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|CGY 2019 (4/77)
|Rémi Delafontaine
|G
|L/G
|5’11”
|165
|Magog (LHMAAAQ)
|CHI 2020 (2/33)
|Domenic DiVincentiis
|G
|L/G
|6’0”
|156
|Vaughan (GTHL)
|NB 2020 (6/116)
|Reid Dyck
|G
|L/G
|6’4”
|185
|Pembina Valley (MAAAU18HL)
|SC 2019 (3/45)
|Dylan Ernst
|G
|L/G
|6’1”
|149
|Moose Jaw (SMAAAHL)
|KAM 2019 (2/28)
|Vincent Filion
|G
|L/G
|5’11”
|166
|Trois-Rivières (LHMAAAQ)
|VDO 2020 (1/6)
|Charles-Édward Gravel
|G
|R/D
|5’11”
|184
|Mississauga Senators (GTHL)
|BLA 2020 (2/26)
|Matthew Kieper
|G
|L/G
|5’11”
|146
|Winnipeg Bruins (MAAAU18HL)
|REG 2019 (3/63)
|Nolan Lalonde
|G
|L/G
|6’0”
|168
|Greater Kingston (OMHA)
|ER 2020 (3/49)
|Riley Mercer
|G
|L/G
|6’1”
|185
|Tri-Pen (NLMMHL)
|DRU 2020 (2/31)
|Jackson Parsons
|G
|L/G
|6’0”
|185
|Cornwall (HEOMAAA)
|KIT 2020 (3/53)
|Nicolas Ruccia
|G
|L/G
|5’11”
|148
|Laval-Montréal (LHMAAAQ)
|CAP 2020 (1/17)
|Aaron Brown
|D
|L/G
|6’1”
|164
|Quinte (OMHA-ETA)
|FLI 2020 (3/52)
|Michael Buchinger
|D
|L/G
|5’10”
|152
|Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)
|GUE 2020 (2/24)
|Jorian Donovan
|D
|L/G
|6’0”
|158
|Kanata (HEOMAAA)
|HAM 2020 (1/6)
|Keaton Dowhaniuk
|D
|L/G
|6’0”
|155
|OHA Edmonton (CSSHL)
|PG 2019 (1/3)
|Jackson Edward
|D
|L/G
|6’2”
|187
|York-Simcoe (OMHA-ETA)
|LDN 2020 (2/22)
|George Fegaras
|D
|R/D
|6’1”
|186
|Richmond Hill (OMHA-ETA)
|KIT 2020 (4/67)
|Jake Furlong
|D
|L/G
|5’8”
|130
|Mount St. Charles (USHS)
|HFX 2020 (2/22)
|Isaiah George
|D
|L/G
|6’0”
|175
|Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)
|LDN 2020 (4/68)
|Dyllan Gill
|D
|R/D
|6’1”
|158
|Moncton (NPEIMMHL)
|ROU 2020 (1/20)
|Ryan Hopkins
|D
|R/D
|5’9”
|130
|Stanstead College (CAHS)
|MON 2020 (2/23)
|Matthew Jovanovic
|D
|L/G
|6’1”
|182
|Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)
|SAG 2020 (2/31)
|Tyson Jugnauth
|D
|L/G
|5’11”
|154
|Okanagan (BCMML)
|SC 2019 (1/21)
|Kevin Korchinski
|D
|L/G
|5’10”
|146
|Saskatoon (SMAAAHL)
|SEA 2019 (1/10)
|Maveric Lamoureux
|D
|R/D
|6’4”
|171
|Jonquière (LHMAAAQ)
|DRU 2020 (1/12)
|Jacob Leblanc
|D
|R/D
|5’11”
|158
|Southern Tier (OMHA-SCTA)
|KIT 2020 (3/42)
|Alec Leonard
|D
|R/D
|5’11”
|175
|Mississauga Reps (GTHL)
|NIA 2020 (2/27)
|Mats Lindgren
|D
|L/G
|5’8”
|145
|Burnaby Winter Club (CSSHL)
|KAM 2019 (1/7)
|Tristan Luneau
|D
|R/D
|6’1”
|182
|Trois-Rivières (LHMAAAQ)
|GAT 2020 (1/1)
|Matteo Mann
|D
|R/D
|6’3”
|196
|Moncton (NBPEIMMHL)
|CHI 2020 (3/40)
|Michael Mastrodomenico
|D
|R/D
|6’0”
|183
|Laval-Montréal (LHMAAAQ)
|SHA 2020 (1/9)
|Denton Mateychuk
|D
|L/G
|5’9”
|170
|Eastman (MAAAU18HL)
|MJ 2019 (1/11)
|Tnias Mathurin
|D
|L/G
|6’2”
|190
|Ajax-Pickering (OMHA-ETA)
|NB 2020 (3/41)
|Hunter Mayo
|D
|R/D
|5’11”
|173
|Saskatoon Blazers (SMAAAHL)
|RD 2019 (2/23)
|Donovan McCoy
|D
|R/D
|6’0”
|177
|Quinte (OMHA-ETA)
|PBO 2020 (1/15)
|Matthew Morden
|D
|L/G
|6’3”
|166
|Toronto Titans (GTHL)
|SAR 2020 (2/34)
|Ty Nelson
|D
|R/D
|5’7”
|174
|Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)
|NB 2020 (1/1)
|Josh Niedermayer
|D
|L/G
|5’11”
|202
|Okanagan (CSSHL)
|VAN 2019 (2/30)
|Kalem Parker
|D
|R/D
|5’8”
|140
|Saskatoon Blazers (SMAAAHL)
|VIC 2019 (2/32)
|Shawn Ramsey
|D
|L/G
|5’10”
|159
|Toronto Young Nationals (GTHL)
|PBO 2020 (4/61)
|Pier-Olivier Roy
|D
|L/G
|5’9”
|151
|Lévis (LHMAAAQ)
|VDO 2020 (1/7)
|Brayden Schmitt
|D
|R/D
|5’9”
|143
|Pictou County (NSMMHL)
|BLA 2020 (2/34)
|Grayden Siepmann
|D
|R/D
|5’10”
|175
|Yale Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|CGY 2019 (1/13)
|Spencer Sova
|D
|L/G
|5’11”
|163
|Detroit Honeybaked (USU15)
|ER 2020 (1/8)
|Jason Spizawka
|D
|L/G
|5’11”
|165
|South Island (BCMML)
|VIC 2019 (1/19)
|Madden Steen
|D
|R/D
|6’1”
|180
|Guelph (OMHA-SCTA)
|OS 2020 (3/50)
|Noah Warren
|D
|R/D
|6’4”
|203
|Charles-Lemoyne (LHMAAAQ)
|GAT 2020 (1/8)
|Jace Weir
|D
|R/D
|6’1”
|165
|Okanagan (BCMML)
|RD 2019 (2/38)
|Sam Alfano
|F/A
|R/D
|6’3”
|180
|Southern Tier (OMHA-SCTA)
|PBO 2020 (2/23)
|Donovan Arsenault
|F/A
|R/D
|6’1”
|188
|Kensington (NBPEIMMHL)
|ROU 2020 (2/29)
|Owen Beck
|F/A
|R/D
|5’11”
|180
|Quinte (OMHA-ETA)
|MIS 2020 (2/29)
|Connor Bedard
|F/A
|R/D
|5’8”
|165
|West Van Academy (CSSHL)
|REG 2020 (1/1)
|Gavin Bryant
|F/A
|L/G
|6’0”
|165
|Brantford (MHAO)
|OS 2020 (2/37)
|Ben Bujold
|F/A
|L/G
|5’11”
|164
|Kanata (HEOMAAA)
|LDN 2020 (1/19)
|Leighton Carruthers
|F/A
|L/G
|5’11”
|199
|Halifax (NSMMHL)
|SNB 2020 (1/3)
|Aidan Castle
|F/A
|L/G
|5’11”
|168
|Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)
|OSH 2020 (1/13)
|Carson Christy
|F/A
|R/D
|5’10”
|146
|Oshawa (OMHA-ETA)
|MIS 2020 (2/38)
|Justin Côté
|F/A
|L/G
|5’5”
|139
|Châteauguay (LHMAAAQ)
|DRU 2020 (2/21)
|Brody Crane
|F/A
|L/G
|5’8”
|156
|Buffalo (US16U)
|LDN 2020 (4/62)
|Niall Crocker
|F/A
|R/D
|6’2”
|162
|Delta Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|PA 2019 (1/22)
|Nate Danielson
|F/A
|R/D
|6’0”
|165
|Northern Alberta (CSSHL)
|BDN 2019 (1/5)
|Josh Davies
|F/A
|L/G
|5’8”
|179
|Pacific Coast Academy (CSSHL)
|SC 2019 (3/54)
|Kocha Delic
|F/A
|L/G
|5’10”
|169
|Toronto Titans (GTHL)
|SUD 2020 (2/28)
|Justin DeZoete
|F/A
|L/G
|5’11”
|159
|Hamilton (MHAO)
|PBO 2020 (2/35)
|Jordan Dumais
|F/A
|R/D
|5’8”
|144
|Selects Hockey Academy (USHS)
|HFX 2020 (1/18)
|Adam Fantilli
|F/A
|L/G
|6’2”
|180
|Kimball Union Academy (USHS)
|SAG 2020 (1/18)
|Jonathan Fauchon
|F/A
|L/G
|5’9”
|146
|Lévis (LHMAAAQ)
|BLA 2020 (1/10)
|Pano Fimis
|F/A
|R/D
|5’9”
|155
|Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)
|NIA 2020 (1/2)