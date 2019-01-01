Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Senators vs. Panthers Available to viewers in the Senators region Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN5

NBA on TSN: Mavericks vs. Bucks Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

NBA on TSN: Spurs vs. Rockets Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

Monday Night Football: Colts vs. Saints Tonight at 8:15PM ET / 5:15PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4