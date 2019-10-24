There is still plenty to play for in the penultimate week of the CFL regular season. The East is set: The Edmonton Eskimos will cross over to face the Montreal Alouettes with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats awaiting the winner. But the West is unsettled, with three scenarios still on the table heading into Week 20.

TSN.ca takes a look at the three teams battling for playoff position in the West Division:

In the driver’s seat: Calgary Stampeders

The Stampeders are first in the West Division and control their destiny, holding the tiebreaker over the Saskatchewan Roughriders by virtue of their 2-0 head-to-head record this season. If Calgary wins out, the Stampeders will head directly to the Western Final.

The Stamps could also earn the Western Semifinal bye with a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday and a Roughriders’ loss to the Eskimos Saturday. Regardless of the Roughriders’ result, a win Friday in Winnipeg will earn Calgary at least a home playoff date.

Shot at first place: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Roughriders have that same 11-7 record as the Stampeders but don’t hold the tiebreaker, so would need to beat Calgary outright in the standings to clinch the West Division. That would take winning out the season and having the Stampeders drop one of their final two games, or winning one of their remaining two games and having Calgary lose both of theirs.

A win against the Eskimos Saturday however, will earn the Roughriders a home playoff date, either in the Western Final or Semifinal.

Need some help: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Blue Bombers are two points behind the Stamps and Roughriders in the West Division with only one game remaining. In the scenario where all three teams finish with identical records, the Bombers would jump the Roughriders and host the Western Semifinal.

For that to happen, the Bombers would have to win their final game Friday against the Stampeders and have both Calgary and Saskatchewan lose out the remainder of the season. That would leave all three Western playoff teams with identical 11-7 records and the tiebreaker would become common record between the three teams: