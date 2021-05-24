TSN Edge: Will Portugal come away unscathed in competitive Group F?

Twenty-four teams qualified for Euro 2020.

With those 24 teams divided into six groups of four teams each, what were the odds that three of the top six choices to win the tournament would fall into the same group?

France, Germany and Portugal all landed in Group F.

With the defending Euro Cup champion and the last two World Cup winners, there is no doubt about the “Group of Death” label for this year’s event.

France remains the betting favourite to win Euro 2020.

Les Bleus are joined by England, Belgium and Spain as the only teams with shorter odds to win the tournament than Germany and Portugal.

All three group-stage matches that feature two of those three teams will have significant implications.

While every match will be important, we can circle the rematch of the 2016 Euro Cup final between Portugal and France as the most highly anticipated Group F showdown, with both sides prepared to make a deep tournament run.

Portugal had lost 10 straight head-to-head matches with France before an upset win in the 2016 Euro Cup final.

Now they will meet again on Matchday 3 at Euro 2020 in a game that could very well determine the Group F winner – a potential all-in moment for both contenders.

France

Odds To Win Euro 2020: +450

The 2018 World Cup winner opened as the favourite to win Euro 2020 at +300 odds.

After a temporary bump that made them the second choice behind England following the draw, France is now once again the favourite at +450.

Les Bleus are absolutely loaded with both talent and experience.

Kylian Mbappe is among the favourites to win the top goal scorer in the tournament.

Antoine Griezmann is back, along with a talented midfield led by N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, and one of the best defender tandems in the tournament in Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe.

Mbappe and company are -1000 to qualify for the Round of 16, which translates to a 90.9 per cent implied probability.

France is also +140 to win Group A.

With the spotlight on their Matchday 3 showdown with Portugal, the odds indicate France will likely have a chance to clinch the best record in Group F with a win.

Germany

Odds To Win Euro 2020: +800

While Germany and Portugal currently have identical odds to win Euro 2020 (+800), Germany has shorter odds to win its group.

Joachim Low’s side is +150 to finish atop the Group F standings, while Portugal is +300 to finish first.

No team has ever won four European Championships.

While Germany and Spain will both have a chance to accomplish that feat this summer, there is no doubt about which side has the tougher road.

Factor in some disappointing results on the road to Euro 2020 with a tough group draw, and it’s definitely notable that Low’s side still has the fifth-shortest odds to win the tournament.

France is the favourite to win Group F, but Germany is -900 to join them in the Round of 16.

Portugal

Odds To Win Euro 2020: +800

This could be one of the stronger Portuguese sides ever put together.

However, they will have a difficult road if they are going to repeat as European champions.

Historically, teams have struggled to defend their Euro crown.

Over the past two decades, only one defending champ has reached the Euro quarter-finals – Spain in 2012.

Portugal has the talent to become just the second team ever to win consecutive Euro titles.

However, history is not on their side and it doesn’t help that Cristiano Ronaldo and company are the third choice to win their own group at +300.

Under the current format, four third-place teams from the group stage are slated to make it to the knockout phase.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if all three of France, Germany and Portugal found their way through to the Round of 16.

Portugal is -300 to advance to the Round of 16.

Hungary

Odds To Win Euro 2020: +40000

A 400-1 long shot – only North Macedonia (500-1) has longer odds to win the tournament.

Hungary isn’t the second-worst team in the tournament, but playing in a group that features three of the top contenders will make advancing to the knockout stage that much more difficult.

Hungary is +500 to qualify for the Round of 16.

While they might have fared better in another group, the odds are against Hungary delivering against Portugal, France and Germany in the group stage.