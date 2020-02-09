TORONTO — Pontus Aberg had a goal and an assist and Kasimir Kaskisuo made 25 saves as the Toronto Marlies downed the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Egor Korshkov, Kristians Rubins, Matt Read and Mason Marchment also scored for the Marlies (24-20-5).

Marchment gave his squad a 1-0 lead only 49 seconds into the game and Toronto never trailed on its way to back-to-back wins.

Cale Fleury and Matthew Peca found the back of the net for the Rocket (23-20-7).

Keith Kinkaid stopped 21-of-25 shots for Laval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.