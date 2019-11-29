ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Pontus Aberg scored 1:36 into overtime to power the Toronto Marlies past the Rochester Americans 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Aberg also assisted on regulation-time goals by Tanner MacMaster and Darren Archibald for the Marlies (14-2-3), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kasimir Kaskisuo made 33 saves for Toronto's seventh straight win.

Brett Murray and Scott Wilson scored for Rochester (12-3-4), while Andrew Hammond stopped 28 shots in net.

The Marlies were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Americans were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.