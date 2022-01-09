Winterhawks win 5th straight on Stefan's two goals, Gauthier's 38 saves

KELOWNA, B.C. — James Stefan scored twice and added an assist to lead the Portland Winterhawks to a 3-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets in Western Hockey League action Saturday.

Cross Hanas scored one and assisted both of Stefan's goals for the Winterhawks (17-11-4), which have won five games in a row. Taylor Gauthier stopped 38-of-39 shots.

Jake Poole scored the lone goal for the Rockets (16-10-4). Talyn Boyko made 21 saves.

Nine other games originally on the schedule were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Friday, the WHL suspended activities for 15 teams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2022.