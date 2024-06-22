Portugal holds two-goal lead over Türkiye after first half at UEFA Euro 2024

A goal from Bernardo Silva and a disastrous own goal from Türkiye has given Portugal a 2-0 lead heading into halftime on Saturday in their Group F clash at UEFA Euro 2024.

Portugal took the lead in the 21st minute after Nuno Mendes’ cross ricocheted off a defender and right to Silva, who made no mistake putting home his first of the tournament.

The lead was extended to 2-0 seven minutes later on a devastating own goal when Samet Akaydin had a miscommunication with keeper Altay Bayindir and passed it back into his own net for the goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was buzzing early and had a pair of chances before the 10-minute mark to put an early marker on the board but could not put one home.

Türkiye had a glorious chance to open the scoring in the sixth minute but Kerem Akturkoglu was unable to capitalize on a solid cross into the box that was eventually cleared safely.

A win would guarantee either team a spot in the knockout round after both sides won their opening Group F match.

Portugal defeated Czechia 2-1 on Tuesday, while Türkiye beat Georgia 3-1 in their opening match of the tournament.

Georgia and Czechia played to a 1-1 draw earlier on Saturday morning.