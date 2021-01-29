The Premier League announced on Friday the trial of additional substitutes in the event of concussions.

The trial will begin with the slate of matches on Feb. 6 kicked off by Aston Villa vs. Arsenal.

According to the new rule, two permanent substitutions can be made in the event of head injuries even if a team's previous three substitutions have already been used. Should a team require a concussion substitute, the opposing team will be offered an additional substitution of their own.

The trial will run for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season, but could potentially be extended into the 2021-2022 season.

The trial will also go into effect for the Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the remainder of the men's FA Cup beginning with the fifth round set for Feb. 9 to 11.