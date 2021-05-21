The man who captained Leicester City to its greatest success in decades is hanging up his cleats.

Defender Wes Morgan announced that he will retire following the Foxes's season-ending contest with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The 37-year-old joined Leicester from Nottingham Forest in 2012 and leaves the club a Championship, Premier League and FA Cup winner.

“It’s a remarkable career, but sadly it comes to an end," manager Brendan Rodgers said of Morgan. "He’s an amazing guy, but I’ve got to say, in the time I’ve been here, it was important for me to keep him here. I felt he might not play as much as he’s done throughout his career, but certainly he was going to be an important figure for the changing room and for the mentality of the club. He’s been everything and more. It’s a sad day when someone who’s been playing football since they’ve been six, seven years of age calls it a day now at the age of 37. He’ll always retain an association with the club going forward. He’s an amazing guy and a brilliant player."

Morgan has made 323 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions, most recently in last Saturday's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup.

The Nottingham-born former Jamaica international made 400 appearances for Forest before joining Leicester and played in his first top-flight match at the age of 30.

"I’ve seen the sacrifices made by footballers at every level and the lengths to which players have to go to make the best of themselves and do the best they possibly can for their clubs," Morgan wrote in a letter on the club's website. "It’s a privileged career, well-rewarded at the highest levels and I’m eternally grateful for what the game has done for me. I appreciate every one of the players I have played alongside or against, the journeys they have been on and the friendships I’ve made. The moments in my career where I have been recognized by those peers are among the proudest I have experienced."

Morgan played in all 38 games of the Foxes' Cinderella run to the Premier League title in 2016, scoring a key goal at Old Trafford to earn a 1-1 draw with Manchester United that put Leicester on the verge of the title.

The following year, Morgan became the first Jamaica international to score in the Champions League in a game against Valencia.

"To wear the armband for Leicester City for almost 10 years and to lead the team out to the roar of the fans has given me the greatest pleasure, pride and joy and I hope I have served your club well," Morgan said.