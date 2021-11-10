Primeau makes 32 saves to help Laval beat Belleville

LAVAL, Que. — Cayden Primeau made 32 saves for the shutout as the Laval Rocket blanked the Belleville Senators 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Alexandre Fortin and Ryan Poehling staked Laval (5-5-1-0) to an early lead and Gabriel Bourque iced the win with an empty-netter.

Mads Sogaard made 25 saves for the visiting Senators (4-7-0-0), who are in last place in the American Hockey League's North Division standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.