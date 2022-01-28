iGaming Ontario, a subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, announced on Friday that single-game betting can be offered by private operators in the province starting on Apr. 4.

“Consumers can be assured that companies who successfully enter the new Ontario market will have met rigorous standards of game and operator integrity, fairness, player protections and social responsibility, allowing all players to play with confidence,” iGaming Ontario executive director Martha Otton said in a statement. “Prevention of underage access, ensuring compliance with applicable laws including anti-money laundering rules and regulations, and measures to enable more responsible gambling are just a few of the assurances consumers can expect in the new market as of April 4.”

Otton says that the new online gaming market will protect consumers.

“Today, most internet gaming by Ontarians takes place on websites not conducted and managed by the province,” Otto said. “Our new internet gaming market will give consumers enhanced entertainment choice, support the growth of a new, legal market and generate revenue that can help fund programs and services that benefit all of us."

Single-game sporting betting was legalized in Canada last August.