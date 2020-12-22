Star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has restructured his contract with the Calgary Stampeders and will now make $525K per year through 2022.

Bo’s former teammate @klukatron getting the scoop! Bo gets 525k per year through 2022 on restructured deal. @CFLonTSN #Stampeders.

Mitchell originally signed the deal with Calgary, choosing the Stampeders over offers from the National Football League.

The 30-year-old missed seven games to injury in 2019, finishing the year with 3,464 yards and 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Mitchell has spent his entire eight-year CFL career with the Stampeders and is a two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player.