Mitchell restructures contract with Stamps
Star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has restructured his contract with the Calgary Stampeders and will now make $525K per year through 2022. Mitchell originally signed the deal with Calgary, choosing the Stampeders over offers from the National Football League.
TSN.ca Staff
The 30-year-old missed seven games to injury in 2019, finishing the year with 3,464 yards and 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
Mitchell has spent his entire eight-year CFL career with the Stampeders and is a two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player.