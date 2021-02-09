The CFL free agent window has officially opened and quarterback McLeod Bethel Thompson is weighing his options.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, the quarterback has possible NFL opportunities as well as CFL possibilities, and isn't expected to sign with a team on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. The split time as the starter in Toronto in 2019 with James Franklin and appeared in all 18 games, throwing for 4,024 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

For his CFL career the Sacramento State product has appeared in 42 games with 6,227 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.