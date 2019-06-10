It’s the start of a new era for the BC Lions as a number of big ticket additions have been brought in to lead the team post-Wally Buono.

While new head coach DeVone Claybrooks garnered considerable attention, the Lions’ victory in the Mike Reilly sweepstakes this off-season made sure their new quarterback was the biggest addition to a team that’s missed out on the West Division playoffs the past two seasons.

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2017 understandably had Lions players excited in training camp.

“The way he carries himself, not that the guys before didn’t, but he’s the best in the business and he knows it,” veteran receiver Bryan Burnham said. “It’s not a cockiness thing, but you can tell his confidence and it rubs off on everybody.”

“Every year I’ve been here there’s been a quarterback competition, there’s been some uncertainty of who’s going to be healthy, who’s going to be the starting quarterback, and to have Mike in here, No. 1, ready to go, it trickles down to everybody else.”

The chemistry in the passing game, the 34-year-old Reilly agreed, was quick to develop.

“They’re all pros and so to me it’s been quicker than expected,” Reilly said. “But I’m also not surprised because these guys have played a lot of football.”

Reilly and Carter excited to play together and eager to build team chemistry Farhan Lalji chats with the newest QB/WR combination for the Lions, Mike Reilly and Duron Carter, about their excitement to play with each other, their developing chemistry, what they expect from one another and more.

In Claybrooks, the Lions have a new head coach for the first time since Buono returned to the sideline in 2016, and he carries a similarly large persona as the Hall of Famer.

GM Ed Hervey hired Claybrooks after seven seasons coaching with the Calgary Stampeders, first as defensive line coach and then defensive coordinator. Claybrooks comes to BC known as much for his look as his coaching prowess.

“I never realized how much I got known for the hat,” Claybrooks told TSN’s Farhan Lalji. “Especially in Vancouver where (people would ask), ‘aren’t you the coach?’ And when I said yeah, they would say, ‘I can tell by the hat.’”

Claybrooks, who said he originally started wearing his hats twisted sideways for a better fit, isn’t going to change his style now that he’s a head coach.

“A wise man named (Stampeders GM) John Hufnagel told me that you never go out looking for your next job. If you’re good enough, they’ll come find you.”

The Hat DeVone Claybrooks arrives in BC after seven seasons on the Stampeders coaching staff. Claybrooks brings with him a signature style that started when he was young. Farhan Lalji has more.

