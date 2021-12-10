CHARLOTTETOWN — Jan Bednar made 21 saves as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan cooled off the Charlottetown Islanders with a 5-0 victory Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Riley Kidney and Bennett MacArthur each had a goal and an assist for the Titan (13-10-3), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Logan Chisholm, Jacob Melanson and Cameron MacLean also scored.

Charlottetown goaltender Jacob Goobie allowed three goals on 23 shots before leaving in the third period. Oliver Santy made seven saves on eight shots in relief.

The Islanders (18-7-2) saw their five-game point streak (4-0-1) come to an end. They also slipped into second in the overall standings behind Sherbrooke when the Phoenix gained a point in a 2-1 shootout loss to Gatineau. Both teams have 38 points but Sherbrooke has the better winning percentage.

OLYMPIQUES 2 PHOENIX 1 (SO)

GATINEAU, QUE. — Tristan Luneau scored the shootout winner as the Olympiques edged Sherbrooke.

Kieran Craig scored in regulation for Gatineau (14-7-5).

Anthony Munroe-Boucher scored for Sherbrooke (18-6-2).

WILDCATS 5 FOREURS 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Alexis Daniel scored twice to lead the Wildcats over Val-d'Or.

Mathis Cloutier, Brooklyn Kalmikov and Miles Mueller also scored for the Wildcats (13-8-4).

William Provost, Jérémy Ste-Marie and Jérémy Michel scored for the Foreurs (11-3-2).

REMPARTS 5 HUSKIES 1

QUEBEC CITY — Pier-Olivier Roy had a goal and an assist and Zachary Bolduc added three assists as the Remparts downed Rouyn-Noranda.

Nathan Gaucher, Louis Crevier, Théo Rochette and Edouard Cournoyer also scored for the Remparts (18-9-0).

Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored for the Huskies (11-12-3).

CATARACTES 3 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Charles Beaudoin scored the winning goal late in the third period as Shawinigan edged the Drakkar.

Lorenzo Canonica and William Veillette also scored for the Cataractes (17-8-3).

Isaac Dufort and Benjamin Corbeil scored for Baie-Comeau (9-11-6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec, 10, 2021.