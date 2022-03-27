QMJHL: Acadie-Bathurst Titan keep rolling, extend win streak to nine games

BATHURST, N.B. — The Acadie-Bathurst Titan extended their win streak to nine games by blanking the lowly Cape Breton Eagles 4-0 in the QMJHL Sunday.

Chad Arsenault stopped all 16 shots he faced for the third-place Titan (33-14-2-2).

Bennett MacArthur and Hendrix Lapierre each had a goal and an assist. Miguel Tourigny and Zach Biggar also scored. Nolan Forster had two passes.

The last-place Eagles (12-33-4-2) lost for the eighth time in a row, with Remi Delafontaine stopping 41-of-44 shots in defeat.

In other games, the Halifax Mooseheads escaped with a 5-4 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs, and the Moncton Wildcats upset the league-leading Charlottetown Islanders 1-0.

Elsewhere, the Rimouski Oceanic won their fifth in a row by shutting out the Victoriaville Tigres 5-0, and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar blanked the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2-0.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.