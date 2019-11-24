QUEBEC — Anthony Gagnon and Yu Sato each scored twice as the Quebec Remparts routed the Charlottetown Islanders 8-2 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nathan Gaucher had the winner on the power play for the Remparts at 10:28 of the first period.

Colton O'Brien, Gabriel Montreuil and Andrew Coxhead also scored for Quebec (12-13-1), which won for just the second time in 10 games.

Thomas Casey and William Trudeau replied for the Islanders (14-9-4).

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo turned aside 19 shots for Quebec and Jacob Goobie made 23 saves for Charlottetown.

The Remparts went 2 for 6 on the power play, while the Islanders were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 OCEANIC 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Isiah Campbell put away the winner just 3:37 into the third period, as Drummondville (16-11-0) eked out a victory against Rimouski (14-6-5).

---

SAGUENEENS 2 EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Alexis Shank turned aside 38-of-39 shots, whille both Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Christophe Farmer scored power-play goals to lead Chicoutimi (18-5-2) past Cape Breton (15-9-1).

---

ARMADA 7 FOREURS 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Olivier Adam matched his season-best with 41 saves, while Samuel Bolduc had a pair of goals and Benjamin Corbeil had four assists as the Armada (13-10-2) won in convincing fashion against Val-d'Or (13-11-2).

---

SEA DOGS 5 TITAN 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Nicolas Guay assisted on a couple of goals by Maxim Cajkovic during a stretch of four unanswered markers by the Sea Dogs, as Saint John (10-15-1) downed Acadie-Bathurst (3-15-6).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2019.