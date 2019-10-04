2h ago
QMJHL Roundup: Gagnon scored OT winner for Remparts in win over Islanders
The Canadian Press
CHARLOTTETOWN — Anthony Gagnon scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Quebec Remparts rallied from three goals down to defeat the Charlottetown Islanders 5-4 on Friday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
James Malatesta also scored twice for Quebec (4-2-0), including the tying goal 18:45 into the third period. Edouard St-Laurent had the other goal.
Kevin Gursoy led the Islanders (4-0-2) with a pair of goals. Cole Edwards and Lukas Cormier also scored.
Remparts goaltender Emerik Despatie made 26 saves. Charlottetown's Jacob Goobie stopped 28 shots.
---
TIGRES 2 OLYMPIQUES 1
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Sean Larochelle scored the go-ahead goal 15:35 into the second period and the Tigres (2-3-2) held on to edge Gatineau (1-3-2).
---
PHOENIX 5 OCEANIC 3
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer scored twice and the Phoenix (5-1-1) continued their hot start to the season by handing Rimouski (4-1-1) its first regulation-time loss.
---
VOLTIGEURS 9 FOREURS 3
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Dawson Mercer had two goals and two assists and Fabian Hochegger also scored twice as Drummondville (2-4-0) overpowered the Foreurs (1-3-2).
---
WILDCATS 6 HUSKIES 2
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Mika Cyr recorded a hat trick and Olivier Rodrigue made 32 saves to lift Moncton (4-2-1) over the Huskies (5-2-0).
---
SAGUENEENS 4 MOOSEHEADS 1
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Vladislav Kotkov scored the first two goals of the game and the Sagueneens (4-0-1) went on to defeat Halifax (2-4-0).
---
ARMADA 4 CATARACTES 2
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Mavrik Bourque had a pair of goals, Valentin Nussbaumer had two assists and Blainville-Boisbriand (3-1-1) defeated the Cataractes (3-2-0).
---
EAGLES 7 DRAKKAR 2
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Shawn Boudrias scored three goals and set up two more and Egor Sokolov found the back of the net twice as Cape Breton (5-1-0) bested the Drakkar (2-3-1).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.