BATHURST, N.B. — Justin Barron scored the go-ahead goal 17:11 into the third period and the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-4 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jake Ryczek scored twice for Halifax (28-8-3) and Samuel Asselin and Maxim Trepanier had the other goals.

William Champagne tied the game for the Titan (7-32-1) midway through the third period. Anderson MacDonald, Mathieu Samson and Cole Rafuse also scored.

Mooseheads goaltender Alexis Gravel made 16 saves. Acadie-Bathurst's Mark Grametbauer stopped 40 shots in the losing effort.

Halifax was 0 for 3 on the power play while the Titan scored once on four chances with the man advantage.