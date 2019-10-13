HALIFAX — Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Raphael Lavoie had two goals and two assists apiece to lift the Halifax Mooseheads to a 6-2 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs on Sunday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Zack Jones and Jeffrey Burridge also scored for Halifax (6-4-0), which stretched its win streak to four straight.

Karl Boudrias and William Provost supplied the offence for the Foreurs (3-5-2).

Mooseheads goaltender Alexis Gravel stopped 21 shots. Val-d'Or's Jonathan Lemieux made 44 saves in the losing effort.

---

REMPARTS 4 TIGRES 1

QUEBEC CITY — Felix Bibeau scored twice and Darien Kielb had three assists as the Remparts (7-2-0) won their fifth straight while handing Victoriaville (2-6-2) its third consecutive loss.

---

WILDCATS 9 SEA DOGS 0

MONCTON, N.B. — Jakob Pelletier scored three goals and set up two more, Alexander Khovanov had a goal and five helpers and Charles-Antoine Lavallee stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Wildcats (7-3-0) blanked Saint John (3-7-0).

---

EAGLES 8 HUSKIES 4

SYDNEY, N.S. — Shawn Boudrias scored twice and tacked on two assists and Kevin Mandolese made 31 saves as the Eagles (7-3-0) doubled up Rouyn-Noranda (6-4-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Thimo Nickl had two power-play goals and Dawson Mercer had four assists as Drummondville (6-4-0) routed the Olympiques (1-7-2).

---

SAGUENEENS 4 OCEANIC 3 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Vladislav Kotkov scored 1:40 into overtime as the Sagueneens (6-2-1) slipped past Rimouski (6-2-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2019.