MONCTON, N.B. — The Saint John Sea Dogs capped off their round-robin playoff tournament with a consolation 6-5 overtime victory over the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Sunday.

Cam MacDonald netted the overtime winner 7:19 into the extra frame.

Ryan Francis, Peter Reynolds and Kale McCallum each had two points for the Sea Dogs.

Saint John outshot Moncton 46-36.

Both teams were already eliminated from the QMJHL playoffs and were playing for pride.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan topped the nine-game 2021 President's Cup Series with a 4-2-0 record and will face the Charlottetown Islanders in the Maritimes Division final.

Moncton finished 2-2-2 while Saint John went 3-2-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021.