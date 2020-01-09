SHERBROOKE, Que. — Charles-Antoine Roy's power-play goal in the first period was the eventual winner as the Sherbrooke Phoenix downed the Rouyn-Noranda Hukies 5-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Samuel Poulin, Jaxon Bellamy, Alex-Olivier Voyer and Nathael Roy rounded out the attack for the Phoenix (30-6-4).

Goaltender Samuel Hlavaj made 25 saves for the win.

Samuel Regis and Alexis Arsenault replied for the Huskies (19-18-3), who have lost six straight.

Samuel Richard stopped 34 shots in net for Rouyn-Noranda.

Sherbrooke was 1 for 3 on the power play and the Huskies went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

OCEANIC 2 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Zachary Bolduc put away the winner early in the third period as Rimouski edged the Remparts.

Nicolas Guay had the other goal for the Oceanic (22-12-7).

Aleksei Sergeev scored for Quebec (16-23-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2020.