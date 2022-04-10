Islanders keep pressure on Remparts in QMJHL with win over Eagles

CHARLOTTETOWN — Brett Budgell and Jakub Brabenec scored for the Charlottetown Islanders in a 2-1 win over the visiting Cape Breton Screaming Eagles on Sunday.

The Islanders (40-11-7-0) completed a weekend sweep of the Eagles to go 8-0 against Cape Breton this season.

Charlottetown was tied with the Quebec Remparts atop the QMJHL with 87 points. The Remparts had three more wins, although Quebec lost 4-2 to the Saint John Sea Dogs on Sunday.

Oliver Satny stopped 29 of 30 shots for the win in Charlottetown's net.

Logan Camp replied for the Screaming Eagles and Nicolas Ruccia was the busier goalie with 38 saves on 40 shots.

---

SEA DOGS 4 REMPARTS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Sea Dogs goalie Thomas Couture made 37 saves for the win with Peter Reynolds, William Villeneuve, Josh Lawrence and Vincent Sevigny Saint John's goal scorers.

Remparts captain Theo Rochette and defenceman Louis Crevier each had a goal and an assist for Quebec. William Rousseau had 27 saves in the loss.

---

OCEANIC 5 CATARACTES 4

SHAWINIGAN, Que. -- William Dumoulin scored twice for the Oceanic, who trailed 3-2 after the opening period and generated three unanswered goals in the second. Patrick Hamrla earned the win in relief of starter Gabriel Robert stopping 21 of 22 shots in 50 minutes of work.

Pierrick Dube had a goal and two assists for the Cataractes with Antoine Coulombe making 29 saves.

---

PHOENIX 6 VOLTIGEURS 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Captain Xavier Parent paced the Phoenix with a goal and two assists, while Joshua Roy and defenceman David Spacek each contributed a goal and an assist to the victory. Jakob Robillard had 17 saves for the win.

The Volts split goaltending duties between Jacob Goobie and Riley Mercer with each making eight and 12 stops, respectively.

---

DRAKKAR 5 ARMADA 4 (OT)

BOISBRIAND, Que. -- Benjamin Corbeil's overtime winner 36 seconds into the extra period was his 27th of the season for the Drakkar.

Isaac Dufort had two goals and an assist for Baie-Comeau. Defenceman Niks Fenenko scored once and had three assists and goalie Olivier Ciarlo made 43 saves for the win.

Kieran Craig had a goal and two assists for the Armada. Nicholas Sheehan made 25 stops in the loss.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. -- Chicoutimi's Andrei Loshko scored the eventual winner just 29 seconds into the third period and William Rouleau produced the insurance goal with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. Nathan Darveau stopped 24 shots for the win.

Alpha Barry scored Victoriaville's lone goal. Sergei Litvinov had 29 saves in the loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.

Note to readers: CORRECTS scores, results of scheduled games