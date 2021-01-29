SYDNEY, N.S. — Colten Ellis stopped 21 shots in his return to action, and the Charlottetown Islanders blanked the Cape Breton Eagles 2-0 on Friday in the first Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game for either team in two months.

William Trudeau and Zachary Beauregard supplied the offence to help the Islanders (13-2-0) pick up their fifth win in a row dating back to November.

Goaltender William Grimard stopped 30-of-32 shots for the Eagles (7-9-0).

The QMJHL was the only one of three Canadian major junior leagues to open play around its normal start date this season. But it suspended play Dec. 1.

The QMJHL teams in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island were given government permission to return to action this week, while the league's three teams in New Brunswick continue to sit out.

The QMJHL released a schedule Monday for a series of games between the Eagles, Islanders and Halifax Mooseheads after it said public health officials in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. approved the league's plans to continue the 2020-2021 regular season.

The schedule opened tonight and runs through a Feb. 28 contest between Charlottetown and Cape Breton.

The league said it remains in dialogue with public officials in New Brunswick, which has delayed the return of the Saint John Sea Dogs, Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Moncton Wildcats until the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in that province improves.

The 12 Quebec-based teams in the QMJHL returned to play last week in protected environments in Chicoutimi, Drummondville, Rimouski and Shawinigan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 29, 2021.