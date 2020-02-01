QMJHL: Farmer, Ducharme lead way as Sagueneens down No. 1 Phoenix

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Christophe Farmer and Justin Ducharme had a goal and two assists each, and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens used eight different goal scorers to beat the No. 1 Sherbrooke Phoenix 8-6 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Thomas Belgarde potted the winner at 2:52 of the third period to help Chicoutimi (34-9-5) halt a three-game slide.

Xavier Labrecque, Dawson Mercer, Raphael Lavoie, Vladislav Kotkov and Artemi Kniazev rounded out the Sagueneens' offence.

Bailey Peach struck twice for the Phoenix (38-8-4), who had a six-game win streak snapped.

Felix Robert and Samuel Poulin had a goal and two assists apiece while Patrick Guay and Alex-Olivier Voyer also scored for Sherbrooke.

Alexis Shank turned away 21 shots for Chicoutimi. Samuel Hlavaj allowed seven goals on 34 shots in 42 minutes of work for the Phoenix.

---

WILDCATS 5 ISLANDERS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Jeremy McKenna had three goals and an assist and Alexander Khovanov tacked on four helpers as the Wildcats (34-12-1) improved to 7-0-1 in their last eight with a win over Charlottetown (25-21-5).

---

SEA DOGS 4 DRAKKAR 3 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Brady Burns scored at 3:44 of overtime, while Noah Patenaude made 50 saves as Saint John (24-26-1) dealt the Drakkar (19-20-9) their eighth straight loss.

---

OCEANIC 4 FOREURS 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Justin Bergeron, Zachary Massicotte and Nicolas Guay scored in the third period as the Oceanic (30-13-7) topped Val-d'Or (20-22-6) for their seventh win in a row.

---

ARMADA 3 REMPARTS 2 (OT)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Simon Pinard struck at 1:39 of overtime and Olivier Adam stopped 24 shots as the Armada (28-18-3) slipped past Quebec (20-27-4).

---

EAGLES 7 TITAN 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Xavier Bouchard scored once and set up two more and Tyler Hinam chipped in with three assists as Cape Breton (31-14-3) downed Acadie-Bathurst (9-33-7) for its seventh straight victory.

---

CATARACTES 7 MOOSEHEADS 4

HALIFAX — Mavrik Bourque had two goals and five assists and Xavier Bourgault added two goals and four helpers as Shawinigan (22-25-0) toppled the Mooseheads (18-26-3) to halt a three-game skid.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 HUSKIES 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Remi Poirier stopped all 20 shots his way and Jeremy Rainville had a pair of goals as the Olympiques (17-27-4) blanked Rouyn-Noranda (24-22-4) to end a four-game slide.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.