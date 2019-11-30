BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Gabriel Fortier scored four times — including once on a penalty shot — as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the Gatineau Olympiques 7-4 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Enrico Di Cesare, Brendan St-Louis and Gabriel Proulx also scored for the Drakkar (12-12-5) while Raivis Kristians Ansons tacked on four assists.

Charles-Antoine Roy, Alexandre Hogue, Matthew Grouchy and Kieran Craig found the back of the net for the Olympiques (7-17-3), who are on a six-game slide.

Dakota Lund-Cornish made 28 saves for Baie-Comeau as Remi Poirier turned away 30-of-36 shots for Gatineau.

The Drakkar went 2 for 3 on the power play while the Olympiques were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

SAGUENEENS 7 HUSKIES 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Theo Rochette both struck twice as the Sagueneens toppled Rouyn-Noranda for their fourth win in a row.

Artemi Kniazev had a goal and two helpers and Ethan Crossman and Tristan Pelletier also scored for Chicoutimi (20-5-2). Alexis Shank made 26 saves for the win.

Thomas Belzile, Louis-Filip Cote and Tyler Hinam scored for the Huskies (14-11-3). Kevyn Brassard gave up five goals on 16 shots in 20:32 of action for the loss.

---

VOLTIGEURS 2 TIGRES 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Anthony Morrone kicked out 20 shots as the Voltigeurs beat Victoriaville for their third straight victory.

Isiah Campbell and Xavier Simoneau supplied the offence for Drummondville (17-11-0).

Alexander Peresunko scored for the Tigres (9-15-5). Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned away 21 shots in defeat.

---

CATARACTES 4 SEA DOGS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Gabriel Denis scored twice as Shawinigan erased a three-goal deficit to beat the Sea Dogs for its fifth win in a row.

Charles Beaudoin and Vasily Ponomarev also scored while Antoine Coulombe made 24 saves for the Cataractes (15-11-0).

Saint John (11-16-1) got goals from James White, Brady Burns and William Villeneuve. Zachary Bouthillier stopped 32 shots in defeat.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 ARMADA 0

HALIFAX — Alexis Gravel stopped all 32 shots his way as the Mooseheads blanked Blainville-Boisbriand.

Gavin Hart, Maxim Trepanier and Raphael Lavoie supplied the offence for Halifax (13-11-3).

Emile Samson kicked out 43-of-46 shots for the Armada (13-12-2).

---

FOREURS 6 TITAN 4

BATHURST, N.B. — Peyton Hoyt scored twice and Alexandre Doucet had three assists as Val-d'Or downed Acadie-Bathurst to snap a three-game slide.

Justin Robidas, Jeremy Michel, Marshall Lessard and Emil Lessard-Aydin rounded out the offence for the Foreurs (13-12-3). Jonathan Lemieux made 29 saves for the win.

Evan MacKinnon, Remy Anglehart, Anderson MacDonald and Harijs Brants scored for the Titan (3-17-6), losers of four in a row. Tristan Berube stopped 24-of-29 shots in defeat.

---

PHOENIX 3 REMPARTS 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Thomas Sigouin made 36 saves, including 14 in the third period, as the Phoenix shut out Quebec.

Patrick Guay, Nathael Roy and Julien Anctil scored for league-leading Sherbrooke (21-4-2).

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo stopped 26-of-29 shots for the Remparts (12-15-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2019.