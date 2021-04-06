MONCTON, N.B. — Jacob Hudson's second goal of the game proved to be the difference as the Moncton Wildcats downed the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Hudson broke a 3-3 tie at 11:40 of the third period to help Moncton halt a three-game losing streak.

Thomas Darcy, Connor Richard and Maxim Barbashev also scored for the Wildcats (9-13-3), who got 23 saves from Dakota Lund-Cornish.

David Doucet, Adam McCormick and Cole Huckins supplied the offence for the Titan (16-9-2), who had their three-game win streak halted.

Jan Bednar stopped 44-of-49 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.