CHARLOTTETOWN — Lukas Cormier scored 45 seconds into overtime, and the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Thomas Casey and Cedric Desruisseaux each had a goal and two assists to help Charlottetown win its fourth game in a row.

Brett Budgell also scored as the Islanders (19-4-0) erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 to pick up the two points.

James Swan, Robert Orr and Liam Peyton supplied the goals for the Mooseheads (8-12-6), who are on a four-game slide.

Jacob Goobie made 25 saves for Charlottetown, while Halifax netminder Alexis Gravel stopped 29-of-33 shots in defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 19, 2021.