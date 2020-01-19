QMJHL: Henman's hat trick powers Armada to overtime win vs. Voltigeurs

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Luke Henman completed his hat trick in overtime as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Samuel Desgroseilliers and Yaroslav Likhachev had the other goals for the Armada (25-16-3), while Emile Samson made 32 saves for the win.

Edouard Charron scored twice for the Voltigeurs (26-16-1), while Xavier Simoneau and Charles-Antoine Dumont also found the back of the net.

Anthony Morrone stopped 27 shots for Drummondville.

Blainville-Boisbriand went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Voltigeurs were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

FOREURS 4 REMPARTS 3 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jeremy Michel struck twice, including in overtime, as the Foreurs edged Quebec.

Peyton Hoyt and Rudolfs Polcs also scored for Val-d'Or (18-18-6).

James Malatesta, Thomas Caron and Xavier Fillion replied for the Remparts (18-24-3).

---

SAGUENEENS 6 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard had a pair of goals as Chicoutimi doubled the Drakkar.

Raphael Lavoie put away the winner for the Sagueneens (32-7-4) at 11:11 of the third period. Louis Crevier, Justin Ducharme and Felix Bibeau also scored.

Nathan Legare, Gabriel Proulx and Brandon Frattaroli supplied the offence for Baie-Comeau (19-18-6).

---

OLYMPIQUES 8 MOOSEHEADS 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Zachary Dean had a hat trick as the Olympiques routed Halifax.

Kieran Craig, Mathieu Bizier, Manix Landry, Jeremy Rainville and Pier-Olivier Roy rounded out the attack for Gatineau (16-24-3).

Kevin Gursoy, Marcel Barinka and Brendan Tomilson scored for the Mooseheads (17-23-3).

---

PHOENIX 5 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer struck twice as Sherbrooke downed the Tigres.

Charles-Antoine Roy's goal early in the second period was the winner for the Phoenix (34-7-4), who also got goals for Felix Robert and Nathael Roy.

Mikhail Abramov and Conor Frenette scored for Victoriaville (14-22-9).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.