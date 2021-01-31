SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Mavrik Bourque scored a hat trick as the Shawinigan Cataractes beat the Rimouski Océanic 5-4 in Shawinigan on Saturday afternoon.

Bourque scored the game winning short handed goal for the Cataractes (8-4-1-0) at 12:50 of the third period.

William Veillette and Xavier Bourgault also scored for the Cataractes.

Zachary Bolduc, Tyson Hinds, Alex Drover and Nathan Ouellet scored for the Océanic (5-12-0-2).

Antoine Coulombe turned aside 32 shots for Shawinigan. Raphaël Audet stopped 35 shots for Rimouski.

SAGUENEENS 6 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — The Chicoutimi Sagueneens beat the Victoriaville Tigres 6-1 in Victoriaville on Saturday afternoon. Michael Pellerin, Fabrice Fortin, Hendrix Lapierre, Louis Crevier, Matej Kaslik and Pierrick Dubé all scored for the Sagueneens. Benjamin Tardif scored for the Tigres.

VOLTIGEURS 6 PHOENIX 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Charles-Antoine Dumont scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs subdued the Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-3 in Drummondville on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Agostino, Xavier Simoneau, William Dufour and Jacob Dion also scored for the Voltigeurs. Xavier Parent, Israel Mianscum and Joshua Roy scored for the Phoenix.

MOOSEHEADS 6 EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Cameron Whynot scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads downed the Cape Breton Eagles 6-3 in Cape Breton on Saturday afternoon. Justin Barron, Zachary L'Heureux, Robert Orr and Zack Jones also scored for the Mooseheads. Liam Kidney scored a pair of goals for the Eagles while Lucas Canning added another.

REMPARTS 3 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. —The Québec Remparts subdued the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3-1 in Baie-Comeau on Saturday evening. James Malatesta, Thomas Caron and Viljami Marjala also scored for the Remparts. Mathys Poulin scored for the Drakkar.

FOREURS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)

GATINEAU, Que.— Nathan Legare scored twice while Justin Robidas scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Val-d'Or Foreurs defeated the Gatineau Olympiques in a 3-2 win in Gatineau Saturday evening. Isaac Belliveau and Kyle Havlena scored for the Olympiques.

HUSKIES 6 ARMADA 5

BOISBRIAND, Que.— William Rouleau scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies sunk the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-5 in Blainville-Boisbriand on Saturday evening. Carter Murchison, Jared Cosman, Samuel Johnson and Charles-Edouard Drouin also scored for the Huskies. Miguel Tourigny scored twice for the Armada, with additional goals from Simon Pinard, Benjamin Corbeil, and Mathias Laferriere.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021.