MONCTON, N.B. — Jakob Pelletier and Alexander Khovanov had two goals and two assists apiece, and Jeremy McKenna added a goal and three helpers as the Moncton Wildcats beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 10-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Zachary L'Heureux and Gabriel Fortier each potted a pair of goals to help Moncton improve to 11-0-1 in its last 12 games.

Mika Cyr also scored while Benoit-Olivier Groulx tacked on three assists for the Wildcats (38-12-1), who got 31 saves from Olivier Rodrigue.

Maxim Cajkovic and Charles Savoie found the back of the net for the Sea Dogs (25-27-1), who had their win streak halted at three games.

Noah Patenaude gave up three goals on seven shots in nine minutes of action to take the loss for Saint John. Zachary Bouthillier stopped 32-of-37 shots in relief.

The Wildcats went 4 for 7 on the power play while the Sea Dogs failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

---

EAGLES 4 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Kevin Mandolese turned aside 31 shots as Cape Breton (34-15-3) doubled up the Foreurs (21-23-7) for its 10th win in its last 11 outings.

---

ARMADA 3 OLYMPIQUES 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alexandre Couture broke a 2-2 tie at 12:54 of the third period as the Armada (29-20-3) dealt Gatineau (19-30-4) its third loss in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020.