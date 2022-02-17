BATHURST, N.B. — Félix Lafrance assisted on three goals as part of a four-point night as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan extended their regulation winning streak to five games with a 7-1 rout of the Victoriaville Tigres Thursday in the QMJHL.

Dylan Andrews scored the game-winning goal on a power-play setup from Lafrance late in the first period to seal the victory, but a four-goal bombardment over a three-minute span in the third period from the Titan (19-11-2-2) ensured it.

The Titan fell to the league-leading Charlottetown Islanders in overtime, 6-5, on Sunday, but haven't lost in regulation time since Dec. 16.

Victoriaville (14-16-3-2) goalie Frédéric Duteau made 46 saves in the loss as he was busy dealing with a deluge of Titan shots all night.

By contrast, Acadie-Bathurst goaltender Chad Arsenault only faced 17 shots.

REMPARTS 5 ARMADA 0

QUEBEC CITY -- William Rousseau stopped all 21 shots he faced as Quebec (25- 11-1-0) won its third game in a row. The loss was Blainville-Boisbriand's (16-16-3-1) sixth in its last seven games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.