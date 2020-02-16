RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and six assists and Andrew Coxhead added two goals and two helpers as the Rimouski Oceanic downed the Quebec Remparts 11-2 on Sunday Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nicolas Guay and Walter Flower added a pair of goals apiece to help Rimouski extend its win streak to 12 games.

Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Cedric Pare, Isaac Belliveau and Maxime Collin rounded out the offence for the Oceanic (35-14-7), who got 13 saves from Colten Ellis.

Cole Cormier had both goals for the Remparts (21-29-5).

Tristan Cote-Cazenave allowed seven goals on 23 shots in two periods of work to take the loss for Quebec. Emerik Despatie stopped 13-of-17 shots in relief.

---

SEA DOGS 9 MOOSEHEADS 7

HALIFAX — Maxim Cajkovic potted a hat trick and William Villeneuve had a goal and three assists as Saint John (26-28-1) dealt the Mooseheads (18-30-4) their eighth loss in a row.

---

FOREURS 7 SAGUENEENS 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jacob Gaucher scored twice and Jonathan Lemieux turned aside 35 shots as the Foreurs (22-24-7) halted Chicoutimi's (37-11-5) three-game win streak.

---

WILDCATS 6 TITAN 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Mika Cyr had two goals and an assist and Gabriel Fortier tacked on three helpers as the Wildcats (40-12-1) beat Acadie-Bathurst (10-37-7) to improve to 14-0-1 in their last 15 contests.

---

PHOENIX 4 ARMADA 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer scored his first of two goals 39 seconds after Nathael Roy opened the scoring, and the Phoenix (43-8-4) toppled Blainville-Boisbriand (29-22-3) for their fifth straight victory.

---

CATARACTES 3 ISLANDERS 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Bourgault set up all three goals including Maxim Trepanier eventual winner as the Cataractes (26-27-0) snapped Charlottetown's (27-25-5) win streak at three games.

---

TIGRES 3 DRAKKAR 2 (SO)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Brooklyn Kalmikov forced extra time at 18:05 of the third, and Egor Serdyuk followed with the shootout winner as the Tigres (23-23-9) handed Baie-Comeau (20-22-11) its fourth loss in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2020.