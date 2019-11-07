VAL-D'OR, Que. — The Baie-Comeau Drakkar scored a pair of short-handed goals just over a minute apart in the third period to defeat the Val-d'Or Foreurs 3-2 on Thursday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Gabriel Proulx gave the Drakkar (8-8-3) a 2-1 lead with the first of the short-handed goals at 3:46 of the third, and Gabriel Fortier added the second at 5:09 to extend the lead. Thomas Ethier had the other Baie-Comeau goal in the second period.

Marshall Lessard scored both goals for the Foreurs (8-8-2).

Drakkar goaltender Lucas Fitzpatrick stopped 18 shots. Val-d'Or's Francesco Lapenna made 27 saves.

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 ISLANDERS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Xavier Simoneau capped a hat trick with an empty-net goal late in the third period to lead Drummondville over the Islanders.

Fabian Hochegger, Orlando Mainolfi and Nicholas Girouard also scored for the Voltigeurs (13-7-0).

Nikita Alexandrov led Charlottetown (11-5-3) with two goals and Xavier Fortin had the other.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.