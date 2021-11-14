BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — The last-place Baie-Comeau Drakkar shocked the Quebec Remparts 5-0 to snap their four-game losing streak in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Sunday.

Olivier Adam stopped all 29 shots he faced and Xavier Fortin scored twice to lead the Drakkar (3-9-4) to their first victory since Oct. 29.

Isaac Dufort, Raivis Kristians Ansons and Felix Gagnon also scored for lowly Baie-Comeau, which was coming off a 6-1 defeat to the same Remparts on Friday.

Quebec (11-6-0) also defeated the Drakkar 4-0 earlier this season.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 TITAN 2

BATHURST, N.B. – Julien Hebert scored and had two assists, and Kevyn Brassard made 33 saves for Chicoutimi (8-7-3), winners of three straight. Riley Kidney netted his 12th of the season in a losing effort for Acadie-Bathurst (8-8-2).

---

ISLANDERS 6 MOOSEHEADS 4

HALIFAX – Patrick Guay scored two first-period goals and added two assists, and Jakub Brabenec notched the winner in the third period for first-place Charlottetown's (12-5-1) third straight win. Halifax (9-6-1) was outshot 25-15.

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 FOREURS 3

GATINEAU, Que. – Cole Cormier led the way with two goals and an assist and Gatineau (8-4-4) went 3 for 3 on the power play against last-place Val-d'Or (7-8-1), which has lost three in a row.

---

PHOENIX 8 ARMADA 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. – Sherbrooke (13-3-0) scored seven goals in the second period for a lop-sided victory over Blainville-Boisbriand (8-8-1) – the team's seventh win in a row. Xavier Parent scored twice and had an assist, and Joshua Roy had four points (one goal, three assists).

---

WILDCATS 2 CATARACTES 1

MONCTON, N.B. – Brooklyn Kalmikov broke a tie 9:55 into the third period with his 10th of the season to lift Moncton (10-5-1) past Shawinigan (10-6-2). The Cataractes have dropped three consecutive contests.

---

OCEANIC 4 VOLTIGEURS 3 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. –Alex Drover scored a power-play goal 33 seconds into overtime to lead Rimouski (11-4-2) to its second straight win. Francesco Lapenna stopped 34-of-38 shots in defeat for Drummondville (8-5-4).

---

HUSKIES 4 TIGRES 3 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. – Samuel Johnson scored the winner at 2:22 of OT to complete the comeback for Rouyn-Noranda (8-6-3), which was losing 3-2 late in the third period. Maxime Pellerin had a goal and two assists for Victoriaville (7-8-3).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.