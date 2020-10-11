BATHURST, N.B. — Bennett MacArthur scored a hat trick to lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 6-3 win over the Halifax Mooseheads on Sunday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

David Doucet and Ben Allison had a goal and an assist apiece for Acadie-Bathurst (3-0-1) and Alexis Dube also scored. Riley Kidney tacked on two assists.

Jordan Dumais, James Swan and Jason Horvath scored for the Mooseheads (1-2-1).

Titan goaltender Chad Arsenault made 32 saves. Halifax's Brady James stopped 26 shots.

---

CATARACTES 5 SAGUENEENS 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. -- Mavrik Bourque scored twice and added a helper on the winning goal in the third period to lead Shawinigan (3-1-0) over the Sagueneens (2-1-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020.