ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Blake Richardson's goal with just over a minute left to play lifted the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-4 on Thursday in the first game of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season.

Yaroslav Likhachev and Simon Pinard also scored in the third period as the Armada (1-0-0) reeled off three unanswered goals to rally for the win. Benjamin Corbeil and Miguel Tourigny chipped in as well

Tyler Hinam struck twice for the Huskies (0-1-0), while Vincent Marleau and Alex Beaucage added goals.

Emile Samson made 28 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand. Zachary Emond stopped 40 shots for Rouyn-Noranda.

The Armada were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Huskies could not score on their four man advantages.