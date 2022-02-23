CHARLOTTETOWN — Left winger Brett Budgell had a goal and an assist as the Charlottetown Islanders beat the Halifax Mooseheads 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Dumais and Brandon Abbass scored for the Mooseheads (21-14-1-1) while Islanders (27-7-3-0) netminder Oliver Satny stopped 30 of 32 shots.

---

PHOENIX 6, HUSKIES 5

SHERBROOKE, Que. - The Sherbrooke Phoenix had to withstand a four goal rally in the third period to hold on to a 6-5 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Joshua Roy had a goal and two assists for Sherbrooke (23-10-2-1) while Daniil Bourash finished the night with two goals for Rouyn-Noranda (13-20-0-3).

---

CATARACTES 5, OCEANIC 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. - Shawinigan won their 10th straight game, outshooting Rimouski on the way to a 5-3 win on Wednesday. Pierrick Dube finished the night with two goals and an assists for the Cataractes (26-9-1-2) while Gabriel Robert stopped five of seven shots before being pulled for the Oceanic (19-13-3-2).

---

SAGUENEENS 5, DRAKKAR 3

SAGUENAY, Que. - Jacob Newcombe and Emmanuel Vermette both had two goals and finished plus-one for the night as Chicoutimi beat Baie-Comeau. Evgeny Sapelnikov and Benjamin Corbell both finished with a goal and an assist for Baie-Comeau (10-19-4-4) while netminder Kevyn Brassard got the win for Chicoutimi (15-16-1-4), stopping 26 of 29 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.