CHARLOTTETOWN — Forward Cedric Desruisseaux scored two goals and added two assists of his own in an 8-2 Charlottetown Islanders drubbing of the Cape Breton Eagles in Charlottetown Saturday evening.

Brendan McCarthy added two goals of his own, while Thomas Casey scored a goal and had three assists. Patrick Guay also scored a pair of goals for Charlottetown.

Lukas Cormier had a two-point night for Charlottetown, scoring a goal and an assist.

Dawson Stairs and Liam Kidney each scored a goal for Cape Breton.

Colten Ellis made 24 saves on 26 shots for the Islanders, while Nicolas Ruccia and William Grimard combined for 37 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021.