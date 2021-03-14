QMJHL Roundup: Islanders come back from four-goal deficit against Mooseheads

HALIFAX — The Charlottetown Islanders scored six unanswered goals in a 6-4 win over the Halifax Mooseheads Sunday.

Cedric Desruisseaux scored a pair of goals for Charlottetown as he helped his team come back from a 4-0 deficit.

Markus Vidicek, Senna Peeters, Elliot Desnoyers and Cameron Whynot scored the first four goals of the game for Halifax (11-15-3-3), giving the Mooseheads a 4-0 start. Nearly seven-and-a-half minutes later, the Islanders comeback began with a goal from Patrick Guay.

Desruisseaux's pair, along with goals from Brendan McCarthy, Drew Elliott and Brett Budgell helped Charlottetown fill the net in their victory (24-4-0-0). Elliott scored the game-winning goal with under two minutes to play in regulation.

---

SEA DOGS 6 TITAN 3

SAINT JOHN—A four-goal third period gave the Saint John Sea Dogs a 6-3 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan earlier today. Brady Burns scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Cam McDonald, Liam Leonard, Peter Reynolds, Riley Bezeau and Christopher Inniss also scored for the Sea Dogs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2021.