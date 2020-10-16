QMJHL Roundup: Ellis perfect in net as Islanders blank Mooseheads

HALIFAX — Colten Ellis stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Charlottetown Islanders blanked the Halifax Mooseheads 5-0 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Cedric Desruisseaux and Thomas Casey both scored twice to lead Charlottetown's (4-1-0) offence. Noah Laaouan's first-period goal was the eventual winner.

Cole McLaren started in net for the Mooseheads (1-3-1), turning aside 22-of-26 shots over two periods. Brady James made 12 saves on 13 shots in relief.

The Islanders were 2 for 5 on the power play and Halifax couldn't score on its eight man advantages.

---

TITAN 6 EAGLES 4

BATHURST, N.B. — Logan Chisholm and Mathieu Desgagnes had two goals apiece as the Titan topped Cape Breton.

Ben Allison's winner for Acadie-Bathurst (4-0-1) came at the 10:02 mark of the third period. Cole Huckins also scored for the Titan.

Connor Trenholm, Felix Lafrance, Shawn Element and Liam Kidney scored for the Eagles (2-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.