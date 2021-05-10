QUEBEC — Conor Frenette opened the scoring with a short-handed goal in the second period before potting the winner at 17:04 of overtime, and the Victoriaville Tigres edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3-2 on Monday in Game 2 of their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League second-round playoff series.

Frenette evened the best-of-five set 1-1 after Blainville-Boisbriand took the series opener 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

Nicolas Daigle had a goal and an assist for the Tigres, who got a 31-save performance from Nikolas Hurtubise.

Luke Henman struck twice for the Armada, with Yaroslav Likhachev picking up an assist on both goals.

Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 37-of-40 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand.

SAGUENEENS 5 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist and Alexis Shank turned aside 28-of-29 shots as Chicoutimi toppled the Remparts to sweep the best-of-five second-round series 3-0.

