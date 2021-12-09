SYDNEY, N.S. — Tommy Cormier had a goal and four assists to lead the Victoriaville Tigres to an 8-3 rout of the Cape Breton Eagles on Thursday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Vincent Sévigny had a goal and three assists, Conor Frenette had two goals and an assist and Olivier Coulombe had three assists for the Tigres (10-12-4), who won their second game in a row.

Maxime Pellerin, Nikita Prishchepov, Loick Daigle and Egor Goriunov also scored for the Tigres.

Ivan Ivan, Sean Larochelle and Jack Campbell scored for the Eagles (7-17-4), who have lost seven of their last 10.

Nikolas Hurtubise made 23 saves for the Tigres, while Nicolas Ruccia stopped 34 shots for the Eagles.

MOOSEHEADS 4 VOLTIGEURS 3

HALIFAX -- Cameron Whynot scored in overtime to lead the Mooseheads over Drummondville.

Zachary L'Heureux, Markus Vidicek and Senna Peeters also scored for Halifax (14-10-2).

Jacob Dion had two goals and Charles-Antoine Dumont also scored for the Voltigeurs (12-9-6).

DRAKKAR 4 SAGUENEENS 3 (SO)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. -- Benjamin Corbeil scored in a shootout as Baie-Comeau edged the Sagueneens.

Corbeil also scored in regulation, while Jacob Gaucher had the other two goals for the Drakkar (9-10-6).

Julien Hébert, Julien Bourget and Xavier Roy scored for Chicoutimi (13-10-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.