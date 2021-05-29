QUEBEC — Maxim Cajkovic scored twice and added an assist as the Val-d'Or Foreurs downed the Victoriaville Tigres 4-1 in Game 2 of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League final Saturday in front of 1,816 fans in attendance.

The series is tied 1-1 after the Tigres won 3-2 in Game 1 Thursday.

Samuel Poulin and Jeremy Michel also scored for Val-d'Or. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux turned aside 21-of-22 shots.

Alex Beaucage scored the lone goal for Victoriaville, which got 25 saves from Nikolas Hurtubise.

After a scoreless first period, Cajkovic got the Foreurs on the board 11:37 into the second with a one-timer on the power play.

After Beaucage tied it up, Cajkovic gave Val-d'Or the lead again at 18:12 of the middle frame.

Poulin and Michel added insurance goals late in the third period.

The Foreurs have won 18 of their last 19 games dating back to the regular season.

The two teams face off in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series for the President Cup on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021.