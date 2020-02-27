CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Jakob Pelletier's goal at the 14:43 mark of the second period was the eventual winner as the Moncton Wildcats fended off the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Jordan Spence, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Zachary L'Heureux also scored as the Wildcats (45-12-1) extended their point streak to 19 games — including 18 wins.

Olivier Rodrigue made 27 saves for the win.

Raphael Lavoie and Vladislav Kotkov scored for the Sagueneens (39-12-6), while Alexis Shank stopped 32 shots in net.

Moncton didn't score on its four power plays and Chicoutimi was 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

