BATHURST, N.B. — Jaxon Bellamy scored the winner at 11:10 of overtime, and Jan Bednar stopped 41 shots as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3 on Friday in the 2021 President's Cup Series.

Ben Allison, Bennett MacArthur and Riley Kidney scored in regulation to build up a 3-0 lead for the Titan before Saint John stormed back with three third-period goals to force extra time.

Ryan Francis had a pair of goals while Brady Burns potted the other for the Sea Dogs, who got 38 saves from Zachary Emond.

Titan winger Jacob Melanson was ejected at 18:22 of the second after taking a major penalty for boarding.

The 2021 President's Cup Series is a nine-game round-robin tournament featuring the Sea Dogs, Titan and Moncton Wildcats, replacing the usual Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff format for New Brunswick clubs due to the pandemic limiting travel between provinces. The winner will face the Charlottetown Islanders in the Maritimes Division final.

---

OCEANIC 2 CATARACTES 0

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Creed Jones stopped all 26 shots his was while Xavier Cormier set up both of Jeremie Biakabutuka's goals, and Rimouski blanked the Cataractes in a deciding Game 5 to win their first-round series 3-2.

---

REMPARTS 5 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Goaltender Thomas Sigouin capped his 36-save performance by shooting the puck the length of the ice for an empty-net goal, and Olivier Pouliot scored twice as Quebec took Game 3 of its first-round set to sweep the Voltigeurs.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.